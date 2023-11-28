BNB Chain Joins Adobe-Led Content Authenticity Initiative

According to Foresight News, BNB Chain has joined the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), led by Adobe, to integrate Content Credentials, an open-source technology that transparently reveals the creation or editing process of content, into its platform. This move aims to address challenges related to identity verification, data ownership, and image validation by adopting CAI's open-source technology. The integration of Content Credentials into the BNB Chain platform will provide users with a transparent understanding of the content's creation or editing process, thereby enhancing trust and authenticity. The collaboration with Adobe's CAI demonstrates BNB Chain's commitment to addressing issues surrounding data ownership and identity verification in the digital space.

