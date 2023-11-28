copy link
Bigtime Token Distributes 17.5 Million BIGTIME to Three Market Makers
Binance News
2023-11-28 00:56
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Bigtime token distribution address has transferred 17.5 million BIGTIME tokens, worth $3.81 million, to three market makers nine hours ago. GSR Markets received 12.5 million tokens, Amber Group received 2.5 million tokens, and FBG Capital received 2.5 million tokens.
