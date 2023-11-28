Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

AI-Based Solution Lightning Cat Aims to Enhance Smart Contract Security

Binance News
2023-11-28 00:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, a team of researchers has proposed an artificial intelligence-based solution called Lightning Cat to identify vulnerabilities in smart contracts. The solution uses deep learning techniques and is based on three optimized deep learning models: CodeBERT, LSTM, and CNN. These models are trained on data sets comprising thousands of vulnerable contracts. The CodeBERT model outperforms static detection tools, demonstrating an impressive f1-score of 93.53%, accurately capturing the syntax and semantics of the code and proving itself a capable blockchain auditor. However, Lightning Cat comes with some risks, as it can be a double-edged sword. While it can enhance smart contract security, there's potential for malicious actors to exploit this technology, using it to detect bugs and exploit them instead of fixing them. To mitigate this, the researchers encourage coders to consider proper security practices and check their products regularly. They also recommend developers to regularly conduct code audits, undergo secure coding training, and adopt responsible vulnerability disclosure policies. The Lightning Cat initiative is part of a broader trend where AI and blockchain technologies are converging to enhance software security. This trend includes an AI and blockchain-based decentralized software testing system that combines the power of deep learning with the transparency and reliability of blockchain technology. This approach significantly accelerates the vulnerability detection process and is proving especially beneficial in remote work scenarios. Additionally, it incorporates the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) for efficient data storage, offering a comprehensive solution for secure code development and testing in decentralized environments.
View full text