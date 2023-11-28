Cosmos Co-Founder Jae Kwon Launches AtomOne Fork

According to Foresight News, Cosmos co-founder Jae Kwon has introduced the specific charter for the Cosmos fork AtomOne, including a manifesto, vision and mission, genesis allocation, token economics, AtomOne governance, and AtomOne technical advisory committee. The move is in response to the Cosmos community's differing views on tasks, token economics, and security. 10% of ATOM 1 will be pre-mined for various purposes, with 80% of the inflation and rewards flowing to the validators' stakers. Foresight News notes that Jae Kwon has consistently opposed reducing ATOM's inflation, believing that ATOM should be retained as a staking token to ensure security, sustainability, and decentralization as core components. However, last week, the Cosmos Hub community voted to pass the 'ATOM Reduction: Setting the Maximum Inflation Rate to 10%' proposal.

