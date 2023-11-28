copy link
Vitalik Buterin Shares Views on Techno-Optimism, AI Risks, and Decentralization
2023-11-28 00:11
According to Foresight News, Vitalik Buterin recently published an article titled 'My techno-optimism', in which he shared his views on the ongoing debate surrounding techno-optimism, artificial intelligence (AI) risks, and methods to avoid extreme centralization in the 21st century. Buterin expressed concerns about the risks posed by AI and criticized some individuals from the e/acc and EA camps for being overly trusting of single centralized participants in their proposed solutions, whether they are non-profit organizations or national governments.
