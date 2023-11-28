copy link
LayerZero Adds Support for Public Goods Network, Expanding Cross-Chain Interoperability
2023-11-28 00:09
According to Foresight News, cross-chain interoperability protocol LayerZero has added support for the Public Goods Network (PGN), a Layer2 network based on OP Stack and backed by Gitcoin. This integration allows developers to connect their applications with PGN and over 40 other blockchains featuring LayerZero endpoints. LayerZero's expansion of support for PGN enhances the interoperability between various blockchain networks, enabling seamless communication and data transfer. This development is expected to benefit the blockchain ecosystem by fostering collaboration and innovation among developers and projects.
