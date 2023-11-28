Alex Jones Faces $85 Million Repayment Plan in Sandy Hook Bankruptcy Case

According to Yahoo News, family members of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims have proposed a repayment plan that may require right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay them at least $85 million over the next decade. Sara Brauner, a lawyer representing the families and other Jones creditors, stated that if Jones rejects the deal, he would need to sell property and personal assets to repay a portion of the more than $1 billion juries have ordered him and his media platform, Infowars, to pay the families for spreading falsehoods about the 2012 massacre. The families presented two options to Jones in a court filing last week. The 10-year repayment plan would require Jones to pay the families $8.5 million per year plus 50% of any income over $9 million per year, according to court documents. Jones and Infowars' parent company filed Chapter 11 last year to withstand defamation lawsuits brought by the Sandy Hook families. Representatives for Jones and the families have held settlement discussions, but lawyers said they are far from reaching a deal that would resolve his bankruptcy. Jones' bankruptcy lawyer, Vickie Driver, stated that the creditors' proposal is unrealistic and denied allegations that the Infowars host is living extravagantly in Chapter 11. Driver said Jones, like the Sandy Hook families, wants to resolve his bankruptcy as soon as possible and that he's setting aside funds to pay his property taxes and cover other expenses that will preserve the value of his property.

