According to Coincu, the Tron blockchain TUSD peg has experienced instability, with its lowest price reaching $0.9955, sparking concerns about the blockchain's stability. This comes amidst growing uncertainties surrounding the Tron blockchain and its increasing use for terrorism financing, as reported by Reuters. The report suggests that Tron has surpassed Bitcoin in terms of speed and cost-effectiveness for financing terrorism, becoming a preferred platform for crypto transfers linked to organizations designated as terrorist entities by the EU, Israel, the US, and other nations. Israeli security services' data on crypto seizures since 2021 reveals a notable increase in the targeting of Tron wallets and a simultaneous decline in Bitcoin wallet seizures. Justin Sun, the founder of the Tron blockchain, defended the network against these allegations on social media, emphasizing Tron's decentralized structure, akin to Bitcoin and Ethereum, as the cornerstone of its philosophy. Sun stated that while the company is committed to combating terrorist financing, its top priority remains decentralization, asset safety, and providing instant, affordable, and reliable transactions. The depegging of TUSD may reflect wider community concerns about the Tron blockchain. In June, the Tron blockchain TUSD peg also dropped to $0.998, triggered by the suspension of minting through Prime Trust, causing a ripple effect in the crypto market.

