Pudgy Penguins Launches Exclusive Influencer Box for Cyber Monday on Walmart.com

According to Decrypt, Pudgy Penguins, a rare NFT collection that has grown in value and notoriety during the prolonged bear market, has released an exclusive 'influencer box' of toys and collectibles available only via Walmart.com for Cyber Monday. The Pudgy Penguins White Celebrity Box includes a 12-inch plush toy, an action figure, a smaller clip-on plush, an igloo toy, and a certificate that lets buyers claim a free NFT for the Pudgy World gaming platform. Walmart will sell the 'influencer box bundle' for Cyber Monday only for $25, listed as half off the list price. Pudgy Penguins revealed its plush line in September in an alliance with Walmart, which saw the cartoonish toys stocked in more than 2,000 stores across the United States. Walmart U.S. VP Brittany Smith said in a press release at the time that the project is 'bridging the gap between our physical and digital worlds of play for kids in a really engaging way.' The original Ethereum profile picture (PFP) project launched in 2021, and by early 2022, the owners sold the IP to serial entrepreneur Luca Netz for $2.5 million. Since then, Netz and team have grown the project profile substantially, building up a following of more than a million Instagram followers while launching toy lines and other products. Pudgy Penguins recently set an all-time high starting price of over $13,000 worth of ETH—more than seven times the value of the collectibles shortly before Netz took over in April 2022.

