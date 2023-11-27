Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Wells Fargo Predicts Economic Soft Patch to Impact US Equity Rally

Binance News
2023-11-27 21:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, strategists at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute have warned that an upcoming "economic soft patch" is likely to affect the recent US equity rally and stall sectors such as consumer discretionary and small-cap stocks. The firm has reduced its 2024 earnings estimate for the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks while maintaining its 2024 year-end S&P 500 target price range between 4,600 and 4,800. The index was trading near 4,550 on Monday. The Wells Fargo Investment Institute noted that although the US economy is slowing down, it has not deteriorated enough for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates. Consequently, the economy will likely experience the squeeze of tighter credit for a longer period than markets currently anticipate. The firm believes that equity rallies will be capped until a path to an economic and earnings recovery becomes clear. They suggest investors add to large-cap technology stocks if the S&P 500 falls near the bottom of its range for the year. The S&P 500 has risen more than 10% over the past three weeks as Treasury yields have dropped from 16-year highs due to signs of cooling inflation and a weakening labor market, boosting valuations in technology and other growth sectors. The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow estimates show US gross domestic product growing at a 2.1% annualized rate in the fourth quarter, down from a third-quarter reading of 5.1% in early October. Futures markets currently predict a 22% chance that the Fed will begin cutting rates in March, up from a 13.7% chance seen a month ago, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. Wells Fargo expects a re-acceleration of the global economy in the second half of 2024 to push stocks higher as a weakening dollar and falling interest rates spark a global risk rally.
View full text