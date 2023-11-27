British Library Cyber Attack: User Data Offered for Sale on Dark Web

According to Yahoo News, the British Library has confirmed that user data was hacked in a cyber attack and is now being offered for sale on the dark web. The library has advised users who use the same password elsewhere to change it. The attack, which occurred on October 31, continues to impact the library's website, online systems, and some onsite services. The Rhysida ransomware group claims responsibility for the attack and has announced plans to auction off the stolen data. Last week, the cyber gang set the price for the data, which includes passport scans, at 20 Bitcoin (£596,459). The British Library stated that they are working with cybersecurity specialists to examine the material and will be contacting users to advise them on necessary precautions. Previously, the library confirmed that some employee data had been leaked in the attack, but at that time, there was no evidence that user data had been compromised. The Rhysida ransomware group has also targeted the Chilean army, the Portuguese city of Gondomar, and the University of West of Scotland in recent attacks.

