Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Judge Denies Meta's Bid to Force FTC into Court Over Privacy Settlement Revisions

Binance News
2023-11-27 21:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) can proceed with revisions to Meta Platforms Inc.’s 2020 privacy settlement after a judge denied the social network's attempt to force the agency into court. US District Judge Timothy Kelly in Washington ruled on Monday that the federal court did not have jurisdiction over the FTC settlement with the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. Meta shares dropped as much as 1.2% to $334.35 following the news. The company stated it was considering legal options and opposes the FTC's efforts to amend the agreement. Meta spokesperson Christopher Sgro said, “Today’s decision does not address the substance of the FTC’s allegations, which are without merit. We will continue to invest in our privacy program and remain focused on protecting people’s privacy.” The FTC declined to comment on the matter. As part of the 2020 agreement, Meta consented to pay a $5 billion fine, the largest ever imposed for a privacy violation, and implement changes to its internal privacy checks. This included increased responsibility for the company's board and CEO Mark Zuckerberg to safeguard user data. In May, the FTC claimed Meta had repeatedly violated its privacy promises and initiated an internal proceeding to modify the 2020 settlement. The agency stated it would seek to alter the earlier settlement to prohibit Meta's use of facial recognition tools or monetizing children's data. Meta later petitioned Judge Kelly, who had approved part of the settlement before it was finalized, to prevent the agency from proceeding in-house and instead file a case in federal court.
View full text