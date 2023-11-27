Crypto Funds See $346 Million Inflows in One Week Amid Bitcoin ETF Hopes

According to Decrypt, crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) experienced $346 million worth of deposits last week, marking the highest level over nine consecutive weeks of net inflows. This brings the year-to-date deposits to $1.5 billion. Institutional investors accounted for $312 million, or 90%, of the inflows into Bitcoin-specific funds. As a result, the total value of assets under management in crypto funds has risen to $45 billion. ETPs are investment vehicles with shares listed on an exchange, designed to track the performance of underlying assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, or benchmarks like commodities, currencies, stocks, and bonds. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) fall under the ETP category but differ in tracking the real-time price of Bitcoin, which none of the already-approved future Bitcoin ETFs can do. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has maintained that the crypto market's volatility and risk of manipulation are too high to allow a spot Bitcoin ETF to trade in the U.S. However, many industry observers believe that the SEC may eventually approve a long-overdue spot Bitcoin ETF. CoinShares, a European digital asset manager, is also involved in the race to register a Bitcoin ETF in the U.S., having recently obtained an option to acquire U.S.-based digital asset manager Valkyrie's ETF business. Valkyrie is among several firms, including BlackRock and VanEck, that have applied to offer a spot Bitcoin ETF in the U.S.

