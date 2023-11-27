Buy Crypto
Analysts Predict Significant Rise in Ripple's XRP Price with Targets up to $27 by Mid-2025

Binance News
2023-11-27 20:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, some analysts predict a significant rise in Ripple's XRP price, with targets of $6-$7 in the near term and up to $27 by mid-2025, an almost 4,500% increase. Short-term expectations for XRP include reaching around $1.30 in 2024 and a spike to $0.70 by the end of this year, bolstered by its regulatory clarity. The next bull cycle is expected to be beneficial for XRP, influenced by Ripple's successes against the SEC, collaborations with central banks, and re-listing on key cryptocurrency exchanges. Despite the recent correction in the cryptocurrency market and the slight decline of XRP's price, some analysts still believe that Ripple's coin is on the verge of spiking to unseen levels. One example is the Twitter user EGRAG CRYPTO, who set the token's next possible targets. According to them, XRP might push toward $6-$7, assuming it surpassed the "crucial milestones" of $3 and $5.80. The analyst went further, envisioning the token to explode to $27 (based on its previous performance during the bull run in 2017). EGRAG CRYPTO thinks the almost 4,500% price increase might occur in the middle of 2025. In addition, they believe XRP could jump to approximately $1.30 in 2024, spiking to $0.70 before the year's end. Another person who believes that Ripple's token is poised for an impressive rally in the near future is the Twitter user Kyren. According to them, the next potential bull run could be "special" for XRP for several reasons. Some of those include Ripple's winning streak in its legal battle against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company's interaction with several central banks across the globe, and XRP's re-listing on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
