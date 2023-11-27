Square Enix Announces Launch Date for NFT Game Symbiogenesis and Kicks Off Auction

According to Decrypt, Square Enix, the maker of Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts, has announced the launch date for its upcoming browser-based Ethereum and Polygon NFT game, Symbiogenesis. The game is set to launch on December 21. The company kicked off the first NFT auction for the game on Monday and revealed that it will give out free NFTs as gifts to bidders who participate in the process. Square Enix began the first mint and auction process with a three-stage rollout that will ultimately see 500 in-game Ethereum NFT characters put up for grabs. Ten character NFTs will be offered to Symbiogenesis stakeholders and contributors during the first window from November 27-28, and another 90 NFTs will be released through a priority mint from November 30 to December 1 for top players who completed challenges in the game's official Discord server. The largest chunk of 400 character NFTs for Chapter 1 will be offered from December 2-3 to users who were added to an allowlist during the Discord campaign. To encourage bidding and reward users who participate in the auction process, Square Enix announced that it will give out bonus NFTs during the sale. Anyone who places a bid will receive a free "special countdown illustration" NFT, with four versions available, while anyone who places a bid of at least 0.05 ETH (about $100 at present) will receive a "Member Card Red (Colored)" NFT that gives players additional points when they log into Symbiogenesis. It is unclear whether these NFTs will be minted on Ethereum, as the character NFTs are, or whether they will be minted on Ethereum scaling network Polygon.

