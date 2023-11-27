Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Google Cloud Joins EigenLayer's Operator Working Group

Binance News
2023-11-27 19:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, Google Cloud has joined EigenLayer's Operator Working Group, alongside over 65 other operators and solo stakers. Google Cloud Web3 now appears as a node operator on the Goerli testnet for EigenLayer, a restaking protocol that allows ether (ETH) to be staked on multiple platforms simultaneously. Google Cloud confirmed its participation in EigenLayer's testnet via email, but declined to comment on any plans to move to the mainnet or if the protocol would be added to Google Cloud's Blockchain Node Engine. EigenLabs, the developer behind EigenLayer, also could not confirm whether Google Cloud would remain as a node operator once node operation goes to mainnet. However, representatives expect Google Cloud's support to continue, as the goal of testnet is to prepare for mainnet. EigenLayer went live for stakers, who earn rewards by locking in their staked ether, in June. Operators, who enhance security and allow stakers to delegate assets, are still in testnet. Mainnet deployment is expected to happen in the first half of 2024. Google Cloud has been steadily entering the Web3 space since Bloomberg first reported the creation of a blockchain division in January 2022. Later that year, Google Cloud released the Blockchain Node Engine, a service designed to help developers run blockchain network nodes more easily. In April 2023, Google Cloud launched a web3 startup program. Prior to the EigenLayer integration, Google Cloud showed interest in staking by becoming a Polygon validator in September. However, the investment was minimal, with Google Cloud having the second-smallest stake out of over 100 validators. In September 2023, cross-chain protocol LayerZero partnered with Google Cloud, making the company LayerZero's default oracle to verify transactions across blockchains. Google Cloud's entry into Web3 has not been without controversy, as some view the cloud computing service's presence as a strike against decentralization.
View full text