Google Cloud Joins EigenLayer's Operator Working Group

According to Blockworks, Google Cloud has joined EigenLayer's Operator Working Group, alongside over 65 other operators and solo stakers. Google Cloud Web3 now appears as a node operator on the Goerli testnet for EigenLayer, a restaking protocol that allows ether (ETH) to be staked on multiple platforms simultaneously. Google Cloud confirmed its participation in EigenLayer's testnet via email, but declined to comment on any plans to move to the mainnet or if the protocol would be added to Google Cloud's Blockchain Node Engine. EigenLabs, the developer behind EigenLayer, also could not confirm whether Google Cloud would remain as a node operator once node operation goes to mainnet. However, representatives expect Google Cloud's support to continue, as the goal of testnet is to prepare for mainnet. EigenLayer went live for stakers, who earn rewards by locking in their staked ether, in June. Operators, who enhance security and allow stakers to delegate assets, are still in testnet. Mainnet deployment is expected to happen in the first half of 2024. Google Cloud has been steadily entering the Web3 space since Bloomberg first reported the creation of a blockchain division in January 2022. Later that year, Google Cloud released the Blockchain Node Engine, a service designed to help developers run blockchain network nodes more easily. In April 2023, Google Cloud launched a web3 startup program. Prior to the EigenLayer integration, Google Cloud showed interest in staking by becoming a Polygon validator in September. However, the investment was minimal, with Google Cloud having the second-smallest stake out of over 100 validators. In September 2023, cross-chain protocol LayerZero partnered with Google Cloud, making the company LayerZero's default oracle to verify transactions across blockchains. Google Cloud's entry into Web3 has not been without controversy, as some view the cloud computing service's presence as a strike against decentralization.

