Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Mark Zuckerberg Rejects Ban on Plastic Surgery Filters Despite Mental Health Concerns

Binance News
2023-11-27 19:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, Mark Zuckerberg has rejected a proposal at Meta Platforms Inc. to ban filters simulating the effects of plastic surgery, despite concerns that the technology could negatively impact girls' mental health, as stated in a lawsuit by over 30 US states. The allegations regarding the filters, the number of users under 13, and whether the company misrepresented the safety of its Facebook and Instagram platforms were detailed in a largely unredacted copy of the suit distributed by California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday. The filters issue provides additional context for the alleged misconduct at the core of the complaint, according to Bonta. The lawsuit, initially filed in federal court in Oakland last month, adds to the growing scrutiny of social media giants over how they serve their youngest users. Meta has stated that it is committed to keeping teens safe online and has introduced more than 30 tools to support youths and their families. However, Bonta claims that Meta knows its actions are harmful to children. The company has responded by stating that while filters exist across every major social platform and smartphone camera, Meta bans those that directly promote cosmetic surgery, changes in skin color, or extreme weight loss. The unredacted lawsuit also includes claims that company documents show Meta set goals for the amount of time users spend on the platform, despite public statements to the contrary, and that the company said the platform was safe when internal data showed users experienced disproportionate harm online.
View full text