Mark Zuckerberg Rejects Ban on Plastic Surgery Filters Despite Mental Health Concerns

According to Yahoo News, Mark Zuckerberg has rejected a proposal at Meta Platforms Inc. to ban filters simulating the effects of plastic surgery, despite concerns that the technology could negatively impact girls' mental health, as stated in a lawsuit by over 30 US states. The allegations regarding the filters, the number of users under 13, and whether the company misrepresented the safety of its Facebook and Instagram platforms were detailed in a largely unredacted copy of the suit distributed by California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday. The filters issue provides additional context for the alleged misconduct at the core of the complaint, according to Bonta. The lawsuit, initially filed in federal court in Oakland last month, adds to the growing scrutiny of social media giants over how they serve their youngest users. Meta has stated that it is committed to keeping teens safe online and has introduced more than 30 tools to support youths and their families. However, Bonta claims that Meta knows its actions are harmful to children. The company has responded by stating that while filters exist across every major social platform and smartphone camera, Meta bans those that directly promote cosmetic surgery, changes in skin color, or extreme weight loss. The unredacted lawsuit also includes claims that company documents show Meta set goals for the amount of time users spend on the platform, despite public statements to the contrary, and that the company said the platform was safe when internal data showed users experienced disproportionate harm online.

