Brazil Sees Hefty Demand for Bitcoin ETFs with $96.8 Million AUM

According to CoinDesk, Brazil has experienced significant demand for bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with a combined $96.8 million in assets under management (AUM) as of November 21. Hashdex's Nasdaq Bitcoin Reference Price FDI (BITH11) leads the pack with $57.8 million in AUM, accounting for about 60% of the market share. Marcelo Sampaio, CEO and founder of Hashdex, attributes the success of bitcoin ETFs in Brazil to pro-market digital assets regulation and growing interest from large institutions. Hashdex's spot bitcoin ETF began trading on August 1, 2021, and the company also offers a crypto index ETF that includes BTC, ETH, and other cryptocurrencies. Combined, Hashdex's crypto-related ETF AUM is currently around $500 million. The firm is among those with outstanding applications for spot bitcoin ETFs with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which recently delayed its decision on the Hashdex filing. Other spot bitcoin ETF providers in Brazil include Itau Asset Management, which partnered with Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital to launch a fund last year, and QR Capital, which launched in 2021 and has $36 million in AUM. Gui Silva, a managing partner at Tagus Capital, believes the number of investors in digital asset ETFs will continue to grow, with about one-third of Brazilian ETF investors allocating funds to crypto ETFs last year. Low fees, ranging from 0.5% to 1.5%, may also contribute to the strong appetite for ETF investing in Brazil.

View full text