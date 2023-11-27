copy link
Merit Circle Announces Token Migration to Beam
2023-11-27 15:27
According to Foresight News, blockchain gaming guild Merit Circle has announced that its token migration opened on October 26th, with users required to move their tokens from MC to Beam (BEAM). The migration deadline is set for October 26th, 2024. As of now, 82.7% of MC tokens have been successfully migrated.
