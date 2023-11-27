copy link
Magic Eden Launches Multi-Chain Crypto Wallet Browser Extension in Closed Beta
2023-11-27 15:26
According to Decrypt, Magic Eden, a firm behind the NFT marketplace, has announced the launch of its crypto wallet browser extension in closed beta. The wallet aims to support a multi-chain world for NFTs, as stated by CEO and co-founder Jack Lu. The wallet will initially be available for the Google Chrome browser, with plans for a Safari browser version and mobile app in the future. It will be compatible with the four blockchains currently supported on Magic Eden's NFT marketplace: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Ethereum scaling network Polygon. The initial wallet will be self-custodied, allowing users full control over their crypto assets and requiring them to securely store a seed phrase. The Magic Eden wallet promises a more user-friendly, cross-chain solution for crypto enthusiasts, enabling them to perform cross-chain token swaps through the wallet. The wallet will also offer users the ability to buy crypto with fiat currency through a MoonPay integration and include NFT-focused features like cross-chain portfolio tracking, Bitcoin Ordinals support, and simultaneous connection to multiple blockchains.
