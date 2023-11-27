Celo Platform's ValuesCo Partners with Time Magazine for GENZERO Climate Alliance Initiative

According to Foresight News, ValuesCo, an application on the Celo platform, has partnered with Time Magazine to launch the GENZERO Climate Alliance initiative. The initiative, co-designed by Celo and design firm IDEO, will run until January 27, 2024, as part of the upcoming Web3 innovation lab CxI, providing rewards for social and environmental actions. GENZERO aims to promote 100,000 eco-friendly actions, such as using public transportation, eating vegetarian meals, and signing petitions. The initiative has confirmed partnerships with 100 collaborators, including Greenpeace, the Nature Conservancy, Adrian Grenier, Mark Ruffalo, and OLIPOP.

View full text