Argo Blockchain Appoints Former CBOE Digital Head Thomas Chippas As CEO

According to Foresight News, Argo Blockchain, a Nasdaq-listed mining company, has announced the appointment of Thomas Chippas, former head of CBOE Digital, as its Chief Executive Officer. With this appointment, Chippas is eligible to receive up to 2.85 million Argo-related American Depositary Shares over three years, depending on his continued employment and meeting certain performance criteria. Chippas is the founder and CEO of cryptocurrency trading platform ErisX, which was acquired by CBOE in October 2021. In addition, Chippas has held positions as CEO of Citadel Technology, COO of Axoni, and Managing Director at Citigroup, Barclays, and Deutsche Bank.

View full text