Nine Blocks Capital Management Becomes First Crypto Hedge Fund Licensed by Dubai's VARA

According to Foresight News, Nine Blocks Capital Management, a digital asset fund established in Dubai by former PwC cryptocurrency head Henri Arslanian, has become the first crypto hedge fund to receive a license from the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA). The firm plans to make Dubai its global headquarters. In August 2022, Henri Arslanian announced his departure from PwC and set up the $75 million digital asset fund Nine Blocks Capital Management in Dubai.

