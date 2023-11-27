Movement Labs Launches M2, the First Move Virtual Machine L2 for Ethereum

According to CoinDesk, Movement Labs has announced the launch of M2, the first Move Virtual Machine L2 for Ethereum, scaled with Celestia as a modular DA. M2 aims to enable developers to launch secure, high-performance, and high-throughput Move VM rollups as easily as they do smart contracts. The integration of Celestia for data availability, Snowman for shared sequencing, and the Move Virtual Machine for execution allows M2 to achieve over 145,000 transactions per second and localized fee markets to mitigate gas spikes. Protocol Village is a regular feature of The Protocol, a weekly newsletter exploring the technology behind crypto, one block at a time. Project teams can submit updates, and previous versions of Protocol Village can be found on their website. The article was edited by Bradley Keoun.

View full text