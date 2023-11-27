copy link
create picture
more
Ninety Eight Launches Community-Driven Fundraising Platform Starship
Binance News
2023-11-27 13:41
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Ninety Eight, formerly known as Coin98 Finance, has announced the launch of Starship, a community-driven fundraising platform. The platform aims to provide customized financing solutions for projects at various stages of development, including pre-public funding for initial development, public token sales for expanding community participation, and post-launch funding for growth and expansion. In early November, Ninety Eight announced the establishment of a $25 million ecosystem fund to promote the growth and development of Asian Web3 startups.
View full text