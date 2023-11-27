Ninety Eight Launches Community-Driven Fundraising Platform Starship

According to Foresight News, Ninety Eight, formerly known as Coin98 Finance, has announced the launch of Starship, a community-driven fundraising platform. The platform aims to provide customized financing solutions for projects at various stages of development, including pre-public funding for initial development, public token sales for expanding community participation, and post-launch funding for growth and expansion. In early November, Ninety Eight announced the establishment of a $25 million ecosystem fund to promote the growth and development of Asian Web3 startups.

