Digital Asset Investment Products See Largest Weekly Inflow in Nine Weeks

According to Foresight News, data from CoinShares' weekly report shows that net inflows into digital asset investment products reached $346 million last week, marking the largest single-week inflow in nine consecutive weeks. Driven by expectations of a futures ETF launch in the United States, this increase is the largest since the bull market at the end of 2021. The combination of price increases and fund inflows has pushed the total assets under management (AUM) to $45.3 billion, the highest level in a year and a half. Last week, Bitcoin inflows totaled $312 million, bringing the inflow since the beginning of the year to just over $1.5 billion. Ethereum saw an inflow of $34 million last week, bringing the four-week inflow to $103 million, almost reversing the outflow trend this year and signaling a decisive shift in market sentiment. Inflows for Solana, Polkadot, and Chainlink were $3.5 million, $800,000, and $600,000, respectively.

