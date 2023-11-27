ConsenSys' Layer2 Network Linea Launches Voyage Event Wave 4 Focused on DeFi Lending

According to Foresight News, ConsenSys' Layer2 network Linea has launched the Voyage event Wave 4, with a focus on DeFi lending. The event will last for 11 days, ending on December 5th. The Voyage event aims to promote the development of decentralized finance (DeFi) lending solutions on the Linea network. As part of ConsenSys, Linea is dedicated to providing a scalable and secure platform for DeFi applications. This latest event, Wave 4, will bring together developers, investors, and users to explore the potential of DeFi lending on the Linea network. The 11-day event will provide an opportunity for participants to learn about the latest trends and developments in the DeFi lending space, as well as to network with industry experts and peers.

