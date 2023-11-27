copy link
Nansen 2 Public Beta Set to Launch with New Features and Improvements
2023-11-27 13:08
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency analysis platform Nansen has announced on X platform that the Nansen 2 Public Beta will be released tomorrow. The platform will host a live stream on YouTube at 19:00 on November 28th to showcase the new version, which includes new features and significant improvements. The Nansen 2 Public Beta aims to provide users with an enhanced experience and better tools for analyzing the cryptocurrency market. The live stream event will offer a detailed look at the new features and improvements, allowing users to get a better understanding of the platform's capabilities before its official release.
