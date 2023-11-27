Blend NFT Lending Protocol Surpasses $3 Billion in Total Transactions

According to Foresight News, data from Dune shows that the total transaction volume of Blend, the NFT lending protocol under Blur, has exceeded $3 billion, reaching $3,004,395,361 at the time of writing. In addition, Blend has facilitated a total of 298,886 loan transactions, with 3,445 active NFT loan transactions and a current active loan volume of 9,229 ETH. Historical data reveals that Blend's total transaction volume surpassed $1 billion in late June this year, followed by breaking the $2 billion mark on September 4th, indicating that the metric has grown by approximately 34% in less than three months.

