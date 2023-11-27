Cryptogram Venture Invests $5 Million in Blast Ecosystem for Innovative Projects

According to Foresight News, Japanese crypto venture capital firm Cryptogram Venture (CGV) has announced a $5 million investment in the Blast ecosystem. The funds will be used to incubate and invest in innovative projects within the Blast network ecosystem, covering emerging crypto asset protocols, DeFi, NFT, RWA, GameFi, and more. CGV will organize the selection of high-quality projects to participate in the development of the Blast ecosystem and share in the early returns of the Blast ecosystem.

