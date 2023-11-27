EToro Obtains Financial Services Permit From Abu Dhabi Global Market Regulator

According to Foresight News, social investment platform eToro has announced that it has received a Financial Services Permit (FSP) from the Abu Dhabi Global Market Financial Services Regulatory Authority (ADGM). This approval allows eToro to operate as a securities, derivatives, and crypto asset broker in the United Arab Emirates. eToro stated that its team in Abu Dhabi is led by eToro Middle East Senior Executive Jason Hughes and Gulf Cooperation Council and Middle East and North Africa Regional Manager George Naddaf.

