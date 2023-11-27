UAE-Based Farcana Studio Receives Strategic Investment from Animoca Brands

According to Foresight News, Farcana, a blockchain gaming studio based in the United Arab Emirates, has received strategic investment from Animoca Brands. The specific amount of the investment has not been disclosed, but most of the new funds will be used to enhance Farcana's beta release and development within the Bitcoin ecosystem. The project plans to launch tokens and a full game early next year. Animoca Brands stated that its strategic investment in Farcana is part of its vision to drive the development of Web3 in the Middle East and North Africa. Built using Unreal Engine 5, Farcana is a team-based third-person shooter game set in an arena. Currently, Farcana is conducting its second public game test, which will take place in November and December 2023.

