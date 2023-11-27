Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Cosmos Founder Calls for Hard Fork After Community Vote to Slash Inflation

Binance News
2023-11-27 11:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, following a community vote to reduce inflation on the Cosmos Hub's native token ATOM to 10%, founder Jae Kwon has called for a hard fork of the cryptocurrency. The division within the Cosmos community has led to a 4% drop in ATOM's price in the past day, currently valued at $9.29, according to CoinGecko. Proposal 848 passed with 41.1% of the network's voting power against 31.9%, with 6.6% voting for a veto and 20.4% abstaining. The proposal will decrease ATOM's inflation from approximately 14% to a maximum of 10%, reducing its APR from around 19% to about 13.4%. Supporters of the proposal argued that the inflation rate was higher than necessary for maintaining network security and that validators would remain profitable or break-even at a maximum 10% inflation rate, with the option to increase their commission rate to cover operational expenses. In a Twitter post, Jae Kwon called for the community to 'coordinate a split,' suggesting a new network, AtomOne, should be forked from Cosmos with a new ATOM1 token. The proposed new network would support both ATOM and ATOM1. With 10% of the genesis supply of ATOM1 set to be premined for various purposes, a genesis distribution of the remaining 90% of token supply would be airdropped to those who opposed proposal 848, based on voting activity. Although the fork will use much of the existing Gaia architecture employed by Cosmos Hub, it will maintain a higher maximum inflation rate of 20% and include an altered governance mechanism requiring proposals to pass a two-thirds threshold to achieve quorum.
View full text