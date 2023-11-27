ByteDance Establishes New AI Department Flow

According to Foresight News, ByteDance has recently set up a new AI department called Flow, with the technology led by ByteDance's Vice President of Technology, Hong Dingkun. An informed source revealed that the business leader of this new department is Zhu Wenjia, the head of ByteDance's large model team. Within ByteDance, Flow has recently released job postings and has started social recruitment for some time now. In the postings, it is stated that Flow is an AI innovation business team under ByteDance, and it has already launched two products, DouBao and Cici, in both domestic and overseas markets, with several AI-related innovative products in incubation.

