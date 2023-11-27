New Businesses Open in North Jersey: Coffee Shop, Gym, and Indian Grocery Store

According to Yahoo News, NorthJersey.com has compiled a list of new businesses opening in North Jersey, including a coffee shop, gym, and Indian grocery store. D1 Training Willowbrook Mall in Wayne is a training facility for college and professional athletes, weekend warriors, and first-time gym goers. The facility features a large open turf area, weight racks, dumbbells, kettlebells, TRX suspension system, cardio equipment, and vertical jump testers. The soft opening is scheduled for November 27, with the grand opening weekend celebration on December 2 and 3. NutriBella Juicery in Englewood offers organic cold press juices that are always fresh and nourishing. The ribbon-cutting and grand opening are set for November 30. Ethan and the Bean, a coffee shop in Morristown, is run by a non-profit that trains and employs adults with learning disabilities. The grand opening is also scheduled for November 30. Lastly, Subzi Mandi, an Indian supermarket in Clifton, features a wide selection of produce, dairy, spices, frozen and dry food items, as well as a bakery and kitchen. The opening date is yet to be announced.

