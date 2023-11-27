Cryptocurrency Tax Service Waltio Raises €180,000 in Funding Round

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency tax service company Waltio has announced the completion of a €180,000 (approximately $197,000) funding round. Participants in the round included Crédit Agricole Capital Développement, a subsidiary of French bank Crédit Agricole, Stake Capital founder Julien Bouteloup, and Budget Insight co-founder Clément Coeurdeuil, among other angel investors. Waltio primarily assists users in tracking their digital asset portfolios to provide tax calculation, reporting, and planning services. The new funds will be used to advance software development, enhance tax compliance solutions, support international expansion, and integrate artificial intelligence.

