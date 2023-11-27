Robert Kiyosaki Reiterates Support for Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver Amid Inflation Concerns

According to Cointelegraph, Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the personal finance book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has reiterated his support for assets like Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and silver as inflation threatens to worsen living standards globally. The price of gold recently crossed $2,000 per ounce, marking a steady recovery amid the weakening value of fiat currencies. Kiyosaki recommended his over 2.4 million followers to reduce their exposure to fiat currencies, which he called the 'fake money system.' Kiyosaki believes that the average person who tries to save money is a 'loser' and recommends other forms of investments, such as gold, silver, and BTC. On November 23, Kiyosaki blamed the 'woke government' for the rising inflation and the daily struggle that followed. He said he continues to move his fiat assets into Bitcoin and precious metals because 'leaders don't care about you,' and their actions boil down to war and poverty. In October, Kiyosaki predicted that the gold price would soon reach $2,100, and he expects the price to rally to $3,700 in the near future. In August, Kiyosaki predicted that Bitcoin would reach $100,000, considering the geopolitical issues threatening global prosperity. However, if the stocks and bonds market were to crash, Kiyosaki envisions Bitcoin's price skyrocketing to $1 million, while the value of gold and silver would appreciate to $75,000 and $65,000, respectively.

