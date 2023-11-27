Bankless Co-Founder to Submit Governance Proposal Clarifying Brand Separation

According to Foresight News, Bankless co-founder David Hoffman announced on platform X that he will submit a governance proposal to BanklessDAO next week to clarify the brand separation between Bankless and BanklessDAO entities. Additionally, the proposal plans to destroy all BANK tokens based on the proposal. Previously, BanklessDAO applied for a grant of 1.82 million ARB tokens from Arbitrum. Bankless co-founder Ryan Sean Adams clarified that BanklessDAO is an entirely independent entity from Bankless.

View full text