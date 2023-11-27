copy link
Ethereum Foundation Transfers 1000 ETH to Multi-Signature Address
2023-11-27 09:27
According to Foresight News, the Ethereum Foundation recently transferred 1000 ETH, worth approximately $2 million, to a multi-signature address starting with '0x4e6b'. The transaction was completed within 20 minutes, as per data from Lookonchain.
