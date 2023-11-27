Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Swiss Digital Assets Custody Firm Metaco Works with HSBC, Ripple Acquisition Promotes XRPL Adoption

Binance News
2023-11-27 08:07
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Metaco, a Swiss digital assets custody firm acquired by Ripple earlier this year, is working with HSBC, one of the world's largest banks. This collaboration has been seen as a positive sign by supporters of Ripple's ledger protocol, known as the XRP army, who believe that financial institutions will adopt XRPL and the XRP token. However, it should be noted that Metaco had been courting HSBC for over 18 months before the acquisition, according to Adrien Treccani, Metaco's CEO. Treccani states that there is an indirect correlation between Ripple protocols and Metaco's banking clients. The adoption of Ripple and Metaco's solutions promotes the adoption of XRPL as a protocol. Ripple has focused on reducing friction in areas like cross-border payments, making XRPL one of the longest-running examples of a private tokenization blockchain. Combining Metaco and Ripple offers a complete vertical stack, including an infrastructure layer and a services layer, which can provide banks with the necessary infrastructure, tokenization life cycle, payments primitives, and liquidity management. Following the acquisition of Metaco, there were rumors that some banking customers were considering taking their business elsewhere due to Ripple's dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Treccani dismissed these speculations as 'crazy' and stated that post-acquisition discussions and reassessments by clients are normal. He also mentioned that more tier one bank partnerships will be announced soon in Europe, the U.S., APAC, and Africa. As banks like HSBC join the trend towards tokenization, Treccani believes that many banks will eventually offer cryptocurrency-related services, and building for tokenization now will prepare these institutions for cryptocurrency entry when the time comes.
View full text