New Predictive Address Attack Exploits 'Create2' Function, Founder of SlowMist Warns

According to Foresight News, SlowMist founder Yu Xun has warned of a new predictive address attack that exploits the 'create2' function to pre-create a fund receiving address. The attacker uses this function to bypass many wallet security detection mechanisms, reminding users to be cautious about their security. In this attack, the contract address is only created once the phishing attempt is successful, otherwise, the address remains empty. This method allows the attacker to evade various security checks in place for wallet protection. Users are advised to remain vigilant and prioritize their safety when dealing with cryptocurrency transactions.

