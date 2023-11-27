Hong Kong VAEXC Limited Submits Application for Virtual Asset Trading Platform License

According to Foresight News, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has updated its list of virtual asset trading platform applicants. The latest information reveals that Hong Kong VAEXC Limited submitted its application for a virtual asset trading platform license on November 25. The company does not have a Chinese name, and its virtual asset trading platform is called 'VAEX'. As of now, a total of eight companies have formally submitted virtual asset trading platform license applications to the SFC, while another application from 'AMMBR (HK) LIMITED' has been withdrawn.

