Memecoin.eth Domain Sold for 42.069 ETH to Meme Community 9GAG

According to Foresight News, on-chain data reveals that the ENS domain memecoin.eth was sold for 42.069 ETH to Meme community 9GAG, the entity behind Memeland. The transaction took place 20 minutes prior to the report. The memecoin.eth domain was created four years ago and was sold to mob.eth by kaola.eth for 4.2069 ETH just two days ago. In the past two days, the value of memecoin.eth has increased tenfold.

