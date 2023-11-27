BEVM Wins Bitcoin Layer 2 Protocol Competition at Builder Demo Day

According to Foresight News, the results of the Builder Demo Day project competition, held in celebration of its 10th anniversary, have been announced. The champion is BEVM, a Bitcoin Layer 2 protocol compatible with EVM chains. The runner-up is Rollup Finance, a decentralized derivatives exchange launched on zkSync, and the third place goes to Communities ID, the first decentralized identity-as-a-service (DID as a Service) protocol. The final results were determined by the votes of 14 professional judges. In the future, Foresight News will continue to host professional competitions.

