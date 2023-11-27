copy link
BEVM Wins Bitcoin Layer 2 Protocol Competition at Builder Demo Day
2023-11-27 06:35
According to Foresight News, the results of the Builder Demo Day project competition, held in celebration of its 10th anniversary, have been announced. The champion is BEVM, a Bitcoin Layer 2 protocol compatible with EVM chains. The runner-up is Rollup Finance, a decentralized derivatives exchange launched on zkSync, and the third place goes to Communities ID, the first decentralized identity-as-a-service (DID as a Service) protocol. The final results were determined by the votes of 14 professional judges. In the future, Foresight News will continue to host professional competitions.
