Whale Becomes Largest WHITE Token Holder After Trading 1171 ETH
Binance News
2023-11-27 05:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a whale recently traded 1171 ETH, worth approximately $2.4 million, for 2900 WHITE tokens, causing the price to surge by 764.78%. The whale is now the largest holder of WHITE tokens.
