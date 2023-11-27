Cosmos Founder Jae Kwon Reacts to ATOM Inflation Reduction Proposal Approval

According to Foresight News, Cosmos founder Jae Kwon has expressed his thoughts on the recent approval of the 'ATOM Inflation Reduction: Setting the Maximum Inflation Rate to 10%' proposal. Despite voting against the proposal, it was ultimately passed. Kwon believes that the final plan should include integrating ATOM with ATMO/ATMO1, preventing a massive sell-off of ATOM and a total collapse. Instead, it would allow ATOM to participate, but with improvements to the README content. Kwon announced plans to fork 'Cosmoshub4' and create a new network called 'AtomOne'. This network will use the current software but will transition to a minimum viable product managed by its own development team, aiming for greater decentralization than Gaia. AIB will not be the only participant in this process. As reported by Foresight News, the Cosmos Hub community voted in favor of the 'ATOM Inflation Reduction: Setting the Maximum Inflation Rate to 10%' proposal, with 41.1% support and 31.9% opposition. The maximum inflation parameter for ATOM will be reduced from 20% to 10%, bringing the current inflation rate down to 10% and reducing the annual staking interest rate from 19% to 13.4%.

