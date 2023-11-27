CertiK Discovers Major Vulnerability in TEE-Based Wallets on Mobile Devices

According to Foresight News, CertiK has discovered a significant vulnerability in mobile devices equipped with Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) dedicated wallets. Attackers can easily extract the PIN stored in the TEE, access the wallet, and obtain private keys, resulting in asset theft. The device manufacturer has now fixed the TEE seed library issue in the latest version. Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) provides a 'secure mode' during wallet setup within the device, requiring users to access the TEE wallet through a PIN code.

View full text