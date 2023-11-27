Decentralized Data Protocol Glacier Network Launches Incentivized Mainnet Alpha

According to Foresight News, the decentralized data composable protocol Glacier Network has launched its Incentivized Mainnet Alpha. Users can now manage data using NoSQL GlacierDB on the BNB Greenfield storage layer. Active users are eligible for ecosystem incentives and future token airdrops. As previously reported by Foresight News, Glacier raised $2.9 million in seed funding. Investors included Foresight X, UOB Venture Management, Signum Capital, Cogitent Ventures, and Gate Labs. The project has also received support from multiple grants, such as Arweave's PermaDao, Stanford Boundless Hackathon, Aptos Grant Dao, and Foresight X Accelerator.

