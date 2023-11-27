copy link
create picture
more
Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange HKD.com Awaits Approval for Malaysian License
Binance News
2023-11-27 03:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Hong Kong-based digital asset exchange HKD.com has announced that its application for a digital asset operating license is currently under review by the Audit Oversight Board (AOB) in Malaysia. The exchange expects to receive approval in principle within the next three months.
View full text