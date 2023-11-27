copy link
Huang Licheng Stakes 299,000 BLUR Tokens Worth $160,000
Binance News
2023-11-27 03:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Huang Licheng, also known as Brother Maji, has recently staked 299,000 BLUR tokens, worth approximately $160,000. Over the past four days, he has purchased 3.7 million BLUR tokens at an average price of $0.55, totaling around $2.04 million, and has staked all of them.
